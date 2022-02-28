Miguel Cabrera takes to Twitter for first time in nearly four years

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here!

Ok, that may be a stretch but for those of you who care, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is back on Twitter!

Just moments ago, Miggy took to Twitter to tweet out the following message.

“Estoy muy contento de volver por acá y de poder compartir con todos ustedes lo que se vieneee!”

Estoy muy contento de volver por acá y de poder compartir con todos ustedes lo que se vieneee! 🙌 💥 — Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) February 28, 2022

For those of you non-Spanish speakers, that translates to the following:

“I am very happy to come back here and to be able to share with all of you what is coming!”

Stay tuned!