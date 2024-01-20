Mike Tirico praises Detroit Lions fans after 1st playoff game at Ford Field

Ann Arbor native Mike Tirico praises Detroit Lions fans for their passion after the 1st ever-postseason game at Ford Field

Last Sunday evening at Ford Field, an electric playoff atmosphere unfolded as the Detroit Lions hosted a postseason game for the first time in the venue's history. In a historic matchup, they emerged victorious against former fan favorite quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, securing their advancement to the NFL Divisional Round. It was a memorable and significant moment for the Lions and their fans. And for commentator and Ann Arbor native Mike Tirico, he'll never forget the experience.

Detroit Lions fans were loud and proud at Ford Field

The crowd noise at Ford Field reached an impressive 133.6 decibels at its peak during Sunday's game. This remarkable level of enthusiasm and support from the fans undoubtedly contributed to the electric atmosphere, creating a memorable experience for both the players and the audience.

Mike Tirico praises Detroit Lions fans for their passion

Being a Michigan native, Tirico is intimately familiar with the history of the Lions and understands the significance of the team's postseason success for the long-suffering fan base. And was fully complimentary of the atmosphere that the fans provided.

“That atmosphere built and built and built, right to the crescendo at the end,” Tirico said. “And to have it come down to a play, and (they) make the play and they get a minute and a half to celebrate it. I think looking at the people beneath us in the booth and the folks in the stands will be the thing that sticks with me for a long time.”

“I just think that sports connect people in ways that nothing else does,” Tirico said. “And that's a little bit of what happened here. So it was the stop beating us up — that Detroit vs. Everybody. That, plus watching a fun team. Because going for it on fourth down, an aggressive style of play, aggressive defense, an offense that can move the ball down the field on the ground or in the air — it was kind of a fun element to watching this team play. I think all of that together kind of built up to what it was like on that Sunday night.”

Bottom Line: Ford Field will be rocking once more tomorrow

Following their victory, the Detroit Lions have earned the opportunity to host a second playoff game at Ford Field. This upcoming game, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, will see them face the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's entirely understandable why Tirico would commend the atmosphere at Ford Field. After a prolonged wait, these passionate fans are finally able to unleash their enthusiasm at home during a postseason game, creating a remarkable and memorable experience for all involved.