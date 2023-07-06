Mike Valenti has stern message for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams recently shared a video on Instagram of himself lighting fireworks during the 4th of July celebrations. The video drew attention, prompting 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti to address the issue. Valenti expressed his concern over Williams' tendency to invite scrutiny through his social media presence and highlighted the need for discussion.

Mike Valenti has stern message for Williams

As a professional athlete, Williams' actions on social media have become the subject of analysis and potential consequences. Valenti emphasized the importance of considering the impact of one's actions and urged Williams to prioritize his football career over social media engagements.

“No one is persecuting the young man,” Valenti said. “I don’t understand why there’s this weird bubblewrap around Jameson Williams where we can’t talk about him. By the time he comes back in the middle of this season, he will still have one catch to his name in a year and a half. And a lot of the dumb stuff he’s done, he's put on social media.

“So don’t get hyper-offended. Everybody wants the guy to be good. But when now a video surfaces at 1:30 in the morning of Jamo lighting fireworks, I’m sorry, we have to talk about it for this reason: You are a professional athlete. You are welcome to live your life however you want to live it. But when you put it on social media, now you’ve shown people the way you live it and what you’re doing. And to say that Jamo has been called into question a couple of times would be accurate; doing questionable things, also accurate. And this is another.”

Valenti insisted that this has nothing to do with Jameson, but any player.

“If you're an NFL player in a prove-it stage in your career, I don’t care if you’re Jamo or Jared Goff or anybody in between, I don’t want to see my players, two weeks before camp, lighting fireworks. That’s full-stop. That’s not a Jamo thing.”

“And before you hit me with America and freedom and 4th of July, I approach this with a bias. My own team had a borderline franchise player blow off a large portion of his right hand lighting fireworks: Jason Pierre-Paul. I don’t get why any adult is out there lighting hand cannons in the back yard. They’re dangerous, they’re stupid, it just doesn’t make any sense. But when you’re Jamo, if it’s stupid for a regular person to do it, it’s really stupid for you to do it. You make your living with your hands, man. Not as a hand model, as a wide receiver.

“This doesn’t make you a bad kid, but what I hate is when we just absolve it all and go, ‘Just let him live his life.' Listen, there are clauses in NFL contracts that don’t allow you to do a lot of things the rest of us get to do.”

Valenti says Jameson should take notes from Amon-Ra St. Brown

Valenti suggests Williams should take a page out of Amon-Ra St. Brown's book and just focus on playing football.

“Amon-Ra is one of my favorite Lions. Beyond the fact that he’s awesome, hard-nosed and got a chip on his shoulder, he’s all business. He just goes to work. There’s no need for social media, does his work in silence, The Jamo thing, all I’ve asked is, please, do yourself a favor, disappear. Get off the socials, go to work.”

Bottom Line: Mike Valenti Believes in Striking a Balance for Success

In the world of professional sports, Mike Valenti believes in maintaining a strong work ethic and avoiding unnecessary distractions are vital to success. Jameson Williams has the opportunity to learn from the experiences of others and refocus his energy on his football career. By limiting his social media activity and embracing a more business-oriented approach like his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams can create an environment conducive to personal growth and professional development.