According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse have been filed against former Michigan State star Miles Bridges.

Bridges, who was arrested on June 29 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children, was later released on a $130,000 bond.

Miles Bridges facing felony domestic violence, child abuse charges

According to the Los Angeles County district attorney, Bridges, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, is facing three felony domestic violence charges for what allegedly took place on June 29.

From ESPN:

District Attorney George Gascon said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. According to the DA’s release, the case “includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim.”

Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascon said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable.”

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement following the charges being filed against Bridges.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the Hornets said in a statement Tuesday night. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

