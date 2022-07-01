In case you had not yet heard, NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week and charged with felony domestic violence against his wife, Mychelle Johnson.

From TMZ Sports:

The 24-year-old forward — who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets — turned himself in to a local jail regarding an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention.

Miles Bridges wife takes to Instagram to reveal disturbing photos

Miles Bridges was released after posting bail but Mychelle Johnson has not taken to Instagram to reveal some disturbing photos and to call out Bridges for what he has allegedly done to her.

Here is what Johnson posted on Instagram:

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Here are the photos Miles Bridges wife Mychelle Johnson posted to Instagram, along with here discharge information.

Here are more photos that Miles Bridges’ wife posted to Instagram. Bridges was arrested earlier in the week for felony domestic violence. This is sickening. pic.twitter.com/bATBny2jUo — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 1, 2022

