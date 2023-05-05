Minor League System Check-In: Detroit Tigers Affiliate check-ins, Another Erie player named Minor Leaguer of the Week, History made in High-A

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens are taking on the Indianapolis Indians and have had a rough start to the week winning only one of their three games. Meanwhile, the Erie Seawolves and West Michigan Whitecaps have won two of their three games to start their respective series. While the Lakeland Flying Tigers are taking on the Clearwater Threshers and have not won a game all week.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out: Dillon Dingler (Erie)

Dingler to start the week is 6-11 with four runs scored. He has a double and two home runs with six RBI and two walks. He has been a key part of Erie's offense and has been riding an eight-game hitting streak between Lakeland and Erie. In those eight games, he is 16-30 with three doubles and five home runs with ten RBI.

One Tigers prospect was named Minor Leaguer of the Week

Trei Cruz had a great week for the Seawolves last week even though they dropped their series to the Seadogs. Cruz went 8-19 with three home runs, a double, six RBI, and he scored five runs. Cruz hit .421 and had a 1.397 OPS.

Trei Cruz is the @milb Eastern League Player of the Week 🐺 pic.twitter.com/G3tKFzfqXR — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) May 1, 2023

Detroit Tigers Minor League Moves

There have been many moves made over the last few days between the Tigers' Minor League system. On Sunday, the Seawolves placed RHP Chance Kirby on the seven-day Injured List. On Monday, catcher Josh Crouch was transferred from AA Erie to High A West Michigan, and in corresponding moves, catcher Dillon Dingler and infielder Andrew Navigato were reinstated from the injured list and reported to Erie from Lakeland. On Tuesday Erie had Keider Montero transferred from High A West Michigan and he made the start for the Seawolves on Wednesday.

High A Coaches Make History

For the first time in the history of High-A two woman coaches faced off as Ronnie Gajownik who manages the Hillsboro Hops the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks took on Ashley Stephenson one of the coaches for the Vancouver Canadiens who is the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Both coaches faced each other as players when Gajownik played for Team USA and Stephenson played for Team Canada. Stephenson had this to say about Gajaownik:

“She’s in a position of leadership as a manager, it's such a significant role on a team. To have a female leader is a further step for us, for women, we understand that if we do a good job, that continues to open the door for other women.” – Ashley Stephenson