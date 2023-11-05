Model Predicts Final Score For Michigan Vs. Penn State

Week 11 of the college football season is set to deliver an array of highly anticipated matchups, and one of the biggest is the clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. These two powerhouse teams, ranked No. 3 and No. 11 in the latest AP Poll top 25, are gearing up for an epic showdown. ESPN's SP+ Model has predicted the final score for Saturday's high noon matchup in Happy Valley.

A Showdown in Happy Valley

Michigan aims to maintain its undefeated 10-0 season and solidify its standing in the competitive Big Ten East division. In contrast, the 8-1 Nittany Lions are looking to keep their division hopes alive and put a blemish on Michigan's flawless record. The stage is set for an electrifying battle in Happy Valley, but how do the experts see it playing out?

Why it Matters: Score Predictions Unveiled

ESPN's Bill Connelly, known for his SP+ formula, has revealed his score predictions for Week 11, employing a methodology that factors in tempo and adjusts for the strength of the opponent. According to Connelly's SP+ calculations, Michigan is forecasted to secure a 27-21 victory in what promises to be a thrilling matchup against Penn State.

WEEK 11 SP+ PICKS



Mich 27, PSU 21 (21!)

FSU 33, Miami 20

Washington 34, Utah 23

Tenn 29, #Mizzou 26

UGA 34, Ole Miss 21

LSU 37, Florida 25

Oregon 41, USC 28



WEEK 11 SP+ PICKS

Mich 27, PSU 21 (21!)
FSU 33, Miami 20
Washington 34, Utah 23
Tenn 29, #Mizzou 26
UGA 34, Ole Miss 21
LSU 37, Florida 25
Oregon 41, USC 28

53% of lines within 2 points of SP+, 66% within 3 points, lol. That's unfair.

Bottom Line: Expect an Epic Showdown

As college football enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between Michigan and Penn State, the anticipation is amplified by Bill Connelly's score predictions, which favor the Wolverines with a 27-21 edge. The storied rivalry and history of close contests between these teams make this game a must-watch, and Connelly's model adds an extra layer of excitement. While the final score remains to be seen, one thing is certain: fans can expect an epic showdown on the gridiron.