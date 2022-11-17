Ndamukong Suh signs with Philadelphia Eagles

After picking up six sacks in 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, many believed Ndamukong Suh would land a contract before the start of the 2022 season. We are now heading into Week 11 and Suh is still a free agent. According to a report from Adam Schefter, Suh is signing to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Schefter is reporting that Suh is signing a 1-year deal with the Eagles, who badly need some help stopping the run.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days. Featured Videos

Original Report:

According to a report from Jay Glazer, Suh is in talks to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with Joseph signed they are still talking with Suh about adding him too. Trying to really bolster that front line https://t.co/LXRbcEtkaj — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 17, 2022

At 8-1, the Eagles still have the best record in the entire NFL, and it seems like they are willing to do whatever it takes to get back to the Super Bowl.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Suh had not missed a single game since 2011, when he missed two games with the Detroit Lions after he was suspended.

In his career, Suh has played in 191 games (191 starts). During that time, he has 70.5 sacks and 590 tackles.