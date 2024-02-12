New Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier thrilled to leave New York

New Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier thrilled after being traded from New York, where he had been wanting to leave for some time.

Among the myriad moves that Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver orchestrated before the NBA Trade Deadline was the exchange of Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks in return for guard Evan Fournier. Fournier had openly expressed his desire for a change in scenery, making the trade a mutually beneficial one.

Fournier had wanted a change of scenery for some time

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Fournier expressed his happiness that he had finally gotten his wish for a trade from the Knicks.

“I'm really excited to finally be out of New York, so looking forward to a new opportunity,” he explained on Monday.

“They haven’t said anything,” Fournier responded when asked about his potential role with Detroit. “As soon as I got traded, [Pistons general manager Troy Weaver] called me and said I was wanted here. That they tried to have me for the last couple of seasons now. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see.”

He had already stated this past September that he wanted to change teams.

“I'm still in New York at the moment,” he said prior to this season. “I want to leave. But beyond leaving, I want to have the opportunity to get some playing time back. That's all. That's mostly it. Because in New York, I feel extremely good. I love living there, I love the franchise, I love playing at Madison [Square Garden], I love the guys on the team. So I just want to play, that's all. It's true that finding another club, changing franchises, if that's what you have to do to play again, that's what I would like to do.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Among the trades from Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver last week was swapping Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks for Evan Fournier Now with the Detroit Pistons, Fournier expressed his excitement over having finally been dealt from the Knicks Fournier had been hoping for a change in scenery for some time after falling out of the Knicks' rotation

Bottom Line: A fresh start

Sometimes in just about any profession, a change of scenery is beneficial to all parties involved, and the fact that Fournier is expressing excitement to be in a new situation will only serve to benefit his new team.

Fournier and the Pistons will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off scheduled for just after 10:30 PM.