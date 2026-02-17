NFL Analyst Reveals ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot for Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone has been one of the quiet constants of the Detroit Lions’ defensive rebuild, but with free agency approaching, his future in Honolulu blue is suddenly very much up in the air.

Now, one NFL analyst believes he’s found what might be the ideal next stop for the veteran linebacker — and it’s a landing spot that actually makes a lot of football sense.

Why Alex Anzalone’s Lions Future Is Uncertain

Anzalone, 31, has been a fixture in the middle of Detroit’s defense for five seasons, carving out a role as the signal-caller, tone-setter, and do-the-dirty-work linebacker in Aaron Glenn’s system.

He’s also been one of the Lions’ best bargains.

Averaged 14 starts per season in Detroit

in Detroit Averaged nearly 100 tackles per year

Played on team-friendly contracts around $6 million annually

But as the Lions juggle a tight salary cap and look toward getting younger on defense, bringing Anzalone back is no longer a lock — especially with multiple linebacker-needy teams looming in free agency.

NFL Analyst Names Tampa Bay as the ‘Perfect’ Fit

According to Matt Bowen of ESPN, Anzalone’s best team fit isn’t Detroit — it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The logic is straightforward:

Lavonte David is a free agent , leaving a potential leadership and production void at linebacker

, leaving a potential leadership and production void at linebacker Todd Bowles’ defense relies heavily on instinctive, downhill linebackers

Anzalone thrives in pressure looks, run fits, and quick diagnosis — areas Bowles emphasizes

The analyst noted that Anzalone is “quick to key the run” and fits seamlessly into Bowles’ pressure-heavy approach, where linebackers are often asked to blitz, stunt, and communicate pre-snap.

Production Still Matches the Film

Even as he enters his early 30s, Anzalone hasn’t fallen off statistically.

In Detroit last season, he finished with:

2.5 sacks

Eight pass breakups

Consistent every-down usage in base and sub-packages

From an advanced metrics standpoint, Anzalone remains a steady, assignment-sound linebacker — not flashy, but reliable — which is exactly what a veteran defense like Tampa Bay would value.

Why This Hurts for Detroit Fans

Anzalone isn’t just a stat-line defender. He’s been one of the emotional leaders of the Lions’ defense, a player who embodied Dan Campbell’s culture shift from day one.

If Detroit lets him walk:

They lose experience in the middle of the defense

They lose a trusted on-field communicator

They likely turn to a younger, cheaper option with growing pains

That doesn’t mean the Lions should overpay to keep him — but it does explain why this particular projection stings.

Final Thought

If Alex Anzalone leaves Detroit, Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense — schematically, culturally, and financially.

For the Lions, the question isn’t whether Anzalone still has value.

It’s whether they can afford to prioritize it in an offseason filled with tougher decisions.