Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Leaks Tracker

The full 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released Thursday night, but as always, leaks are already beginning to trickle out across social media.

At the moment, only one game has reportedly leaked officially, but several major placeholders are already becoming clearer.

Current Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks

Week 2

at Buffalo Bills — Thursday Night Football

— Thursday Night Football Reportedly scheduled for Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video

The game is expected to serve as the grand opening of Buffalo’s new stadium

Week 10

International Game in Munich, Germany

Opponent still unknown

The Lions are confirmed to host an international game at Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich

Week 12

Thanksgiving Game

Opponent still unknown

Detroit will once again host its traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field

Full Leak Tracker (So Far)

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: at Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: vs TBD (In Munich, Germany)

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: vs TBD (Thanksgiving Day

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

Lions could be in line for another primetime-heavy season

Even after missing the playoffs in 2025, Detroit continues to receive major national attention.

A Week 2 road showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Thursday Night Football would immediately give Dan Campbell’s team another marquee spotlight game early in the season.

Add in the Germany game and Thanksgiving matchup, and the Lions are once again shaping up to be one of the NFL’s most visible teams.

Now fans wait to see what other leaks surface before Thursday night’s official release.

And if history tells us anything… plenty more are coming.