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Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Leaks Tracker

Detroit Lions 2026 schedule leak tracker
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The full 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released Thursday night, but as always, leaks are already beginning to trickle out across social media.

At the moment, only one game has reportedly leaked officially, but several major placeholders are already becoming clearer.

Detroit Lions 2026 schedule leak tracker

Current Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks

Week 2

  • at Buffalo Bills — Thursday Night Football
  • Reportedly scheduled for Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video
  • The game is expected to serve as the grand opening of Buffalo’s new stadium

Week 10

Week 12

  • Thanksgiving Game
  • Opponent still unknown
  • Detroit will once again host its traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field

Full Leak Tracker (So Far)

  • Week 1: TBD
  • Week 2: at Bills (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 3: TBD
  • Week 4: TBD
  • Week 5: TBD
  • Week 6: TBD
  • Week 7: TBD
  • Week 8: TBD
  • Week 9: TBD
  • Week 10: vs TBD (In Munich, Germany)
  • Week 11: TBD
  • Week 12: vs TBD (Thanksgiving Day
  • Week 13: TBD
  • Week 14: TBD
  • Week 15: TBD
  • Week 16: TBD
  • Week 17: TBD
  • Week 18: TBD

Lions could be in line for another primetime-heavy season

Even after missing the playoffs in 2025, Detroit continues to receive major national attention.

A Week 2 road showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Thursday Night Football would immediately give Dan Campbell’s team another marquee spotlight game early in the season.

Add in the Germany game and Thanksgiving matchup, and the Lions are once again shaping up to be one of the NFL’s most visible teams.

Now fans wait to see what other leaks surface before Thursday night’s official release.

And if history tells us anything… plenty more are coming.

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Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
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