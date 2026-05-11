Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Leaks Tracker

The full 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released Thursday night, but as always, leaks are already beginning to trickle out across social media.
At the moment, only one game has reportedly leaked officially, but several major placeholders are already becoming clearer.
Current Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks
Week 2
- at Buffalo Bills — Thursday Night Football
- Reportedly scheduled for Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video
- The game is expected to serve as the grand opening of Buffalo’s new stadium
Week 10
- International Game in Munich, Germany
- Opponent still unknown
- The Lions are confirmed to host an international game at Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich
Week 12
- Thanksgiving Game
- Opponent still unknown
- Detroit will once again host its traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field
Full Leak Tracker (So Far)
- Week 1: TBD
- Week 2: at Bills (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 3: TBD
- Week 4: TBD
- Week 5: TBD
- Week 6: TBD
- Week 7: TBD
- Week 8: TBD
- Week 9: TBD
- Week 10: vs TBD (In Munich, Germany)
- Week 11: TBD
- Week 12: vs TBD (Thanksgiving Day
- Week 13: TBD
- Week 14: TBD
- Week 15: TBD
- Week 16: TBD
- Week 17: TBD
- Week 18: TBD
Lions could be in line for another primetime-heavy season
Even after missing the playoffs in 2025, Detroit continues to receive major national attention.
A Week 2 road showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Thursday Night Football would immediately give Dan Campbell’s team another marquee spotlight game early in the season.
Add in the Germany game and Thanksgiving matchup, and the Lions are once again shaping up to be one of the NFL’s most visible teams.
Now fans wait to see what other leaks surface before Thursday night’s official release.
And if history tells us anything… plenty more are coming.
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