Scott Boras Reveals Stunning Tarik Skubal Injury Update

The Detroit Tigers may have received the most encouraging update imaginable regarding ace Tarik Skubal.

According to super agent Scott Boras, Skubal’s recovery timeline following elbow surgery could be dramatically shorter than originally expected.

That is massive news for a Tigers team desperately trying to stay afloat amid a wave of injuries.

Boras Details New Procedure Used on Skubal

Speaking on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” podcast, Boras explained that renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache used what he described as a groundbreaking procedure during Skubal’s surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow.

“It was kind of a lima-bean-sized particle that was nowhere near a ligament or anything. It was really in the back of his elbow. But it was causing a bit of an impingement at times because it was moving around,” Boras said as quoted by MLive.

“After Dr. ElAttrache got the MRI, he told me, ‘I have a new procedure that I think is something that we can discuss that will really, really limit the time that Tarik would be off versus a normal arthroscope.’”

Boras went on to explain how the new technology works.

“He can put this scope in, it has a camera on the end of it that gives him a 120-degree look at everything, where he can be precise about where the bone chip was. And he could do this in a way that would not interrupt the tissue as a normal arthroscope would,” Boras explained.

“He essentially went in and was able to see the particle, extract it, and in effect, the consequence was that it was almost like Tarik had had an injection, because the needle’s so small.”

Could Skubal Return Much Earlier Than Expected?

That is where things become incredibly interesting for Detroit.

Most recovery estimates for this type of surgery typically fall around three months, but Boras suggested Skubal may be able to begin light throwing much sooner.

“The normal tissue invasion and bleeding and swelling that goes with a customary arthroscope is not there. This is really almost like receiving a shot,” he said.

“But the key thing is that it allows for a much more immediate beginning to rehab and then the build up to pitch.”

Boras added that the hope is Skubal could begin throwing again in roughly a week.

If that happens, the Tigers may avoid the lengthy buildup process that often comes with elbow procedures.

Tigers Need Their Ace Back

The timing could not be more important for Detroit.

The Tigers have been crushed by injuries throughout the early portion of the 2026 season, losing not only Skubal, but also Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, Will Vest, and several other key contributors.

Before the injury, Skubal looked every bit like a pitcher capable of winning a third consecutive Cy Young Award.

According to Boras, the injury itself should not impact Skubal’s long-term outlook.

“The bone chip has nothing to do with the anatomy of his ligament or anything like that. He was still throwing 98 miles an hour. He would just have to move the chip around so that it would allow him the freedom to pitch normally,” Boras said.

“And so by removing it in a non invasive process, he’s obviously now going to return to his normal performance levels without any encumbrance whatsoever.”