Schedule Leak Reveals Massive Early-Season Matchup for Detroit Lions

The 2026 NFL schedule may not officially drop until Thursday night, but one major Detroit Lions matchup may have already leaked early.

According to a post circulating Monday afternoon from NFL content creator OzzyNFL, the Lions are reportedly set to travel to Buffalo in Week 2 for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Bills on Sept. 17.

BREAKING



Lions at Bills – Week 2 – TNF



The Bills open their new stadium on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/LS6dqs06sh — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 11, 2026

If accurate, the game would air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as part of the NFL’s Thursday night package.

Bills reportedly opening new stadium against Lions

The leak becomes even more intriguing because the Bills are reportedly planning to use the matchup as the grand opening of their new stadium.

That means the Lions could be walking directly into one of the biggest regular-season atmospheres of the entire NFL season just two weeks into the year.

A primetime matchup featuring Jared Goff and Josh Allen would instantly become one of the marquee games on the early NFL calendar.

Lions continue primetime trend

Even after missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2025, Detroit continues to receive major national attention.

If this leak proves accurate, it would mark yet another high-profile standalone game for Dan Campbell’s team.

The Lions have become one of the league’s premier television draws over the last several seasons thanks to their explosive offense, aggressive style, and growing national popularity.

And honestly, Bills vs. Lions feels exactly like the type of matchup the NFL would want featured early in the season.

Full NFL schedule arrives Thursday night

For now, fans should still treat the report as unofficial until the NFL confirms it during Thursday night’s full schedule release.

But as has become tradition, schedule leaks are already beginning to surface across social media ahead of the official announcement.

And if this one ends up being real, the Lions may already know they are headed for one of the toughest and loudest environments in football very early in the season.