NFL announces Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and it is perfection

Originally published on 9/30/21

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has been announced and it is absolute perfection!

On Thursday, it was revealed that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will perform at this year’s Halftime Show, which will air on NBC Sports.

Let’s go!

What do you think?

