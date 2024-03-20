fb
Detroit Lions Release Statement Regarding Cameron Sutton Report

The Detroit Lions Release Statement following the breaking news regarding Cameron Sutton.

Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton of Detroit Lions

The Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton involves aggravated battery - domestic violence.

Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu

The Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu, who has played in the NBA for 5 years.
W.G. Brady

NFL Could Change Rule That Screwed Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

A Rule That Screwed Detroit Lions Could Be Changed

On Wednesday, the NFL announced a series of rule proposals slated for discussion at the forthcoming owners’ meetings. Among these proposals, one stands out for its potential to rectify a rule that had a negative impact on the Detroit Lions in 2023 against the Green Bay Packers. This particular rule, suggested by the NFL’s competition committee, seeks to bring clarity and fairness to game situations where the timing of plays is in question.

NFL blames Detroit Lions NFL Sends Memo to Clubs Rule That Screwed Detroit Lions

The Proposal

The need for this rule change was highlighted during a Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. In a crucial moment at the end of the third quarter, the Packers executed a play after the clock had expired, resulting in a significant gain by Jordan Love connecting with former Michigan State standout, Jayden Reed.

Despite clear evidence that the play should not have occurred, it was not subject to review under the existing rules. This incident not only allowed the Packers to close in on the Lions’ lead but also exposed a significant flaw in the rulebook. The proposed rule for the 2024 season seeks to address this issue by permitting replay reviews when there is clear evidence that the game clock expired before the snap.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The NFL is considering a rule change to address a loophole that affected the Detroit Lions in a game against the Green Bay Packers.
  2. The proposed rule would allow replay reviews when there is clear evidence that the game clock expired before a snap.
  3. The change aims to prevent future controversies and ensure fair play.
Bottom Line

The proposed rule change reflects the NFL’s ongoing efforts to refine its rulebook for greater fairness and accuracy. By addressing this specific loophole, the league aims to prevent future controversies that could arise from similar situations. It underscores the importance of clear and enforceable rules in maintaining the integrity of the game.

U of M

Top Prospect Khani Rooths Decommits From Michigan Basketball

Khani Rooths decommits from the Wolverines.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow Contract Details Revealed

The full Graham Glasgow contract details have been released and once again, the Detroit Lions have given themselves an out.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

You may not believe how one of our writers graded the Detroit Lions signing of DJ Reader. What grade do you give Brad Holmes' latest move?
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?
