NFL Could Change Rule That Screwed Detroit Lions

A Rule That Screwed Detroit Lions Could Be Changed

On Wednesday, the NFL announced a series of rule proposals slated for discussion at the forthcoming owners’ meetings. Among these proposals, one stands out for its potential to rectify a rule that had a negative impact on the Detroit Lions in 2023 against the Green Bay Packers. This particular rule, suggested by the NFL’s competition committee, seeks to bring clarity and fairness to game situations where the timing of plays is in question.

The Proposal

The need for this rule change was highlighted during a Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. In a crucial moment at the end of the third quarter, the Packers executed a play after the clock had expired, resulting in a significant gain by Jordan Love connecting with former Michigan State standout, Jayden Reed.

Despite clear evidence that the play should not have occurred, it was not subject to review under the existing rules. This incident not only allowed the Packers to close in on the Lions’ lead but also exposed a significant flaw in the rulebook. The proposed rule for the 2024 season seeks to address this issue by permitting replay reviews when there is clear evidence that the game clock expired before the snap.

The proposed rule change reflects the NFL’s ongoing efforts to refine its rulebook for greater fairness and accuracy. By addressing this specific loophole, the league aims to prevent future controversies that could arise from similar situations. It underscores the importance of clear and enforceable rules in maintaining the integrity of the game.