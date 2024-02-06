NFL Draft Bust Ryan Leaf Throws MAJOR SHADE at Detroit Lions

Following the Detroit Lions‘ defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, numerous fans and analysts scrutinized head coach Dan Campbell's decisions to go for it on fourth down. Now, Ryan Leaf, widely regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, is adding his criticisms to the discussion, targeting the Lions.

Leaf says the Detroit Lions will “never get to have nice things”

While speaking on X with radio host Mike Golic Jr., Leaf expressed his belief that the Lions will “never have nice things” due to decisions like the one made by Campbell in the NFC title game.

This right here is why the @Lions unfortunately will never get to have nice things. I guarantee you this, and I never guarantee anything. Had they attempted and made that FG dude is answering questions at Opening night at the Super Bowl not from a zoom call on some podcast! https://t.co/FpE3RTo9iy — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) February 7, 2024

Leaf had been responding to comments by Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who stated in a letter to Lions fans earlier today that their mentality by attempting to convert on 4th downs is “going for the kill”.

“On fourth down, in that situation, we’re always going for the kill,” Anzalone wrote. “That mentality took us from 0–10–1 to the NFC Championship game in just a few seasons. Honestly, if anything, when we decided to kick the field goal in the first half, I was more surprised then. When the chips are down, Detroit is always going to bet on Detroit.”

Leaf, who was the 2nd overall pick in the 1998 Draft, garnered a reputation for being one of the all-time draft busts in NFL history. He threw just two touchdowns and 15 interceptions in nine starts in his rookie year and was also known for his behavioral and legal issues that would culminate in early retirement in 2002.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions found themselves being second-guessed by multiple fans and analysts for the decisions made by head coach Dan Campbell Ryan Leaf has chimed in by saying it's decisions like that which will result in the Lions never achieving sustained success. Leaf's unsolicited opinion likely isn't going to be appreciated by Lions fans, considering his reputation as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

Bottom Line: Thanks, but no thanks, Ryan Leaf!

In sports, as in life, nothing is guaranteed, and the success of kicker Michael Badgley in either field goal attempt remains uncertain. Lions coach Dan Campbell has developed a reputation for making gutsy and bold moves during his time in Detroit. While these decisions have paid off on many occasions, this time he fell short.

However, having someone like Leaf, who didn't achieve notable success in the NFL, second-guess a team that came within 30 minutes of a Super Bowl appearance, is unlikely to be received positively by fans.