NFL Draft expert explains why Detroit Lions will select QB Malik Willis with No. 2 pick

If the Detroit Lions select QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lions nation may explode as there are a plethora of fans who are strongly against that idea.
One person who believes the Lions will select Willis at No. 2 is NFL Draft expert Joe Marino of The Draft Network.
Here is what Marino has to say about the Lions taking Willis with the second pick in the upcoming draft.
Round 1 – No. 2 overall
Malik Willis
QB, Liberty
I’m inclined to believe this is going to happen. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and Malik Willis has the type of skill set that gives him the best chance of any quarterback in this class to be a true difference-maker that the position. There is no prospect that Detroit can pick at No. 2 that would have a greater impact on the team if they reach their ceiling than Willis. He’s worth the swing given his physical traits, makeup, and leadership traits.
With the No. 32 overall pick, Marino believes the Lions will select LB Devin Lloyd out of Utah.
If Lloyd is available at No. 32, I think it would be a no-brainer for the Lions to select him as they can certainly need help at the linebacker position.
Here is what Marino has to say about the Lions taking Lloyd with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Round 1 – No. 32 overall
Devin Lloyd
LB, Utah
After securing a new franchise quarterback at No. 2, the Lions can claim a new quarterback for the defense at pick No. 32. Devin Lloyd has three-down ability with excellent range. He’s the physical tone-setter that is missing from the middle of the Detroit defense.
Nation, how would you feel about the Lions getting QB Malik Willis and LB Devin Lloyd in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?
