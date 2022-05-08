NFL executive is not a fan of one of the Detroit Lions draft picks

The Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the vast majority of experts believe the Lions had one of the top drafts in the entire league.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan is greeted by NFL commissioner Roger… Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan is greeted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the overall number two draft pick by the Detroit Lions during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

On Saturday, Mike Sando of The Athletic reveals what some NFL executives said about each team’s draft haul and though one exec thinks this is the best haul the Lions have gotten in a long time, he does not “love” one of their picks.

From The Athletic:

“I feel like this is the best I have seen Detroit draft in a long time,” an exec said. “I do not love all their picks. I did not love taking the Kentucky kid, who makes their defense slower, but more than in the past I felt like Detroit made moves that were football-intelligent.”

Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal in a game between the… Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal in a game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Kentucky Wildcats on September 18 at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

The “Kentucky kid”, of course, is DE Josh Paschal, who will likely be able to be moved up and down the Lions’ defensive line.

Here are some other comments from the NFL executives that Sand talked to.

“You look at their first five picks, and I think they are guys known for playing hard,” an evaluator said. “There is a theme to what they did. They got tough, gritty, solid guys. Williams got ejected from a game for a special-teams targeting hit on the punt coverage team.”

“I’m a big Jameson Williams fan — that speed, wow,” an exec said. “We were talking about Atlanta getting Drake London. Jameson Williams looks exciting. The Atlanta guy does not excite you in the same way.”

James Cook Might Be the Exact Piece the Buffalo Bills Needed

Not every team has the luxury to draft a part-time player, and that’s definitely not all that Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook can be, but even in that role, he’s a great pick for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook’s main knocks entering the draft are workload related while playing at Georgia. That and his weight (199 pounds). Cook did break the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021 (1,012 yards) after posting totals of 373, 320, and 528 yards in his first three seasons.

What’s the breakdown of Cook with the Bills in 2022?

Click here to read the rest