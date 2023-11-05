NFL Insider makes BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions final 9 games

When the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule was originally released, my first observation was that it was frontloaded with difficult matchups. I figured that if they could navigate their way to a winning record before their bye week, they would coast to the NFC North title and a spot in the NFL Playoffs. Well, the Lions bye week is upon us and they are currently sitting at 6-2 and in first place in their division.

A Bold Prediction

The Detroit Lions find themselves with a promising schedule for the second half of the 2023 NFL season. While other NFC rivals are set to face tougher challenges, Detroit's path seems relatively smooth, with only one game against a team boasting a winning record—the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Florio, a seasoned NFL insider, sees this as a golden opportunity for the Lions to achieve a remarkable feat. Speaking with Chris Simms following the Lions' victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Florio made a bold prediction for the Lions over their final nine games of the regular season.

“Schedule gets pretty easy,” Florio expressed to Chris Simms, after the Lions defeated the Raiders on Monday Night Football. “Schedule is pretty simple to navigate. The only one left on the schedule that should give them pause is Week 17 at Dallas.

“They could go 14-3, Chris. They really could. They could. Especially a game like last night, where they shoot themselves in the foot multiple times and still win the game by double digits,” Florio continued. “They got to keep winning and winning and winning and winning. If they can stay focused. And, I trust Dan Campbell will do that. They can keep winning and winning and winning and winning all the way through to that Week 17 game. I think it's Saturday night, December 30th. That should be a great game, and that hopefully will have very real playoff implications for a one seed, a division championship in the NFC East.”

NFL insider Mike Florio suggests that the Detroit Lions have a favorable schedule for the remaining nine games of the 2023 season. Florio believes the Lions could finish with a record of 14-3, with the main challenge coming from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The Lions' potential success hinges on their ability to maintain focus and continue winning, potentially securing a championship in the NFC North, and a No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Bottom Line: A Season of Possibilities

Detroit Lions are on the verge of an exciting journey, and Florio's prediction only amplifies the sense of possibility that surrounds them. The potential for a 14-3 season looms large, and the Lions now have the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong and carve out their own legacy in the NFL. How many games do you think the Lions will end up winning in 2023?