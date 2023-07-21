Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has been proactive in addressing the team's defensive struggles in recent seasons. The Lions invested in young defensive line talents through the draft and bolstered their secondary by adding key defensive backs such as Emmanuel Moseley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Cameron Sutton while trading away Jeff Okudah. During a recent interview, NFL insider Peter King discussed the Lions' defense.

NFL Insider Peter King Discusses Detroit Lions Defense

King praised the Lions' smart draft picks, citing players like Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston as examples of the team's depth and competitiveness against strong divisional opponents.

“Obviously, on the defensive side of the ball, they made some very good picks last year in the draft,” King told Tim Twentyman. “Obviously, it's not all Aidan Hutchinson. Getting James Houston low in the draft last year, and having him play as well as he did, I think they have really answered a lot of the questions about, ‘Do they have enough depth, or are they going to be good enough to stick with the real good teams in this division?'”

Key Points

Lions GM Brad Holmes has focused on improving the team's defense, especially the young talent on the defensive line.

The Lions acquired defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Cameron Sutton while trading Jeff Okudah.

NFL Insider Peter King acknowledges the Lions' smart draft picks and their efforts to build depth and competitiveness against strong divisional opponents.

The success of the revamped Lions' defense in the upcoming 2023 season could make them a formidable challenge for top teams in the league.

Bottom Line – A Promising Outlook

The Detroit Lions defensive overhaul, coupled with the team's smart draft picks and key acquisitions, has positioned them for a promising 2023 season. If the revamped defense can deliver on its potential, the Lions will emerge as a tough opponent, capable of challenging even the league's top teams. With high hopes for a stronger defense, the Lions are ready to prove their competitiveness on the field.