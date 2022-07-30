Detroit Lions training camp is well underway and to say the excitement around these parts is growing would be an understatement. But this year’s training camp is going to be extra special for the fans as the Lions will be featured on HBO’s docuseries, Hard Knocks.

The initial episode of Hard Knocks will air on HBO on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer, Ken Rodgers. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: The Detroit Lions are the perfect fit for HBO's Hard Knocks

NFL releases ‘Hard Knocks’ Detroit Lions trailer [Video]

On Saturday, the NFL released the official ‘Hard Knocks’ Detroit Lions trailer, which you can see by clicking on the link below.

Click here to watch the full trailer

Nation, what are you most looking forward to seeing on ‘Hard Knocks’ Detroit Lions beginning on August 9th?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

