NFL TE Foster Moreau announces cancer diagnosis

NFL tight end Foster Moreau announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma during a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints. Moreau tweeted his diagnosis and vowed to fight cancer, putting his football career on hold. The 25-year-old was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season. Moreau's recent diagnosis has shocked fans and raised concerns about his health and future in football.

Big Picture: Foster Moreau says a ‘miraculous' process revealed his cancer

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau tweeted. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

Why it Matters

Foster Moreau's announcement reminds us of the importance of prioritizing health over career success. While Moreau's football career was taking off, his health was deteriorating without his knowledge. His diagnosis underscores the need for regular check-ups and proactive healthcare, especially for athletes who are at higher risk for injuries and illnesses. Moreau's decision to put his football career on hold to fight cancer shows that health should always come first, even in high-stakes and high-pressure environments like professional sports.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma By the Numbers

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a rare cancer that affects the lymphatic system

According to the American Cancer Society, about 8,830 new cases of Hodgkin's Lymphoma will be diagnosed in 2022 in the United States

The five-year survival rate for Hodgkin's Lymphoma is around 86%

Treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma usually involves chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of both

Foster Moreau's diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma sheds light on this rare cancer and its prevalence in the United States. While the survival rate for Hodgkin's Lymphoma is relatively high, treatment often involves chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which can be difficult and debilitating for patients. It is important for individuals to be proactive about their health and to seek regular check-ups and preventative care to catch illnesses like Hodgkin's Lymphoma early and improve their chances of recovery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Foster Moreau for a speedy recovery. YOU GOT THIS!