29.4 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat! http://gty.im/941204166 Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread.

The NHL has now joined the fray with a memo to the players to limit interaction with fans, confirmed by deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks played yesterday’s game in front of a season low crowd of just over 14,000 fans after the Santa Clara County Public Health Department recommended “postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.”

The NBA also issued a similar memo recently, advising players to stop high-fiving fans and strangers.

- Advertisement -

– – Quotes via Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times Link– –

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom registers first career point
Next articleJeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat! http://gty.im/941204166 Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015 through 2018 and averaged ...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
Read more

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more

Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom registers first career point

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Young Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom's name sound a lot like another defenseman who starred on Detroit's blue line for two decades, but...
Read more

Red Wings Luke Glendening trades puck for Sour Patch Kids [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We have seen NHL players trading pucks for Girl Scout Cookies and on Friday night, Luke Glendening of the Detroit Red Wings found himself...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.