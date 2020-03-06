NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread.

The NHL has now joined the fray with a memo to the players to limit interaction with fans, confirmed by deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks played yesterday’s game in front of a season low crowd of just over 14,000 fans after the Santa Clara County Public Health Department recommended “postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.”

The NBA also issued a similar memo recently, advising players to stop high-fiving fans and strangers.

- Advertisement -

– – Quotes via Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times Link– –