fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions Trade Jared Goff to Washington Commanders, Acquire No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft

0
Detroit Lions trade Jared Goff to move WAY up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Police [Video]

0
Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detroit Lions Named as Landing Spot for Stephon Gilmore

0
The Detroit Lions have been named as the top landing spot for the No. 2 remaining free agent.
Paul Tyler

No fooling around: Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for 4/1

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoff implications.

The Detroit Red Wings remain in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, trailing by just two points for the final Wild Card spot. As they gear up to face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena, the team is acutely aware of the significant implications of several upcoming games on their schedule. These matchups could greatly influence their chances of securing a playoff berth this spring.

Detroit Red Wings rooting guide

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Islanders and Flyers are poised to be formidable contenders in the race for postseason contention, with the Red Wings expected to engage in tight battles until the season’s end. Currently at 77 points, the Islanders are closely positioned near the cutoff point, while the Flyers, just two points behind the Red Wings at 82, are within striking distance. The competition for playoff spots intensifies as these teams vie for their postseason aspirations.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

With 75 points, the Penguins are within five points of the Red Wings in the standings. Expectations are high as the team, led by captain Sidney Crosby, strives to make one last push for a title before facing the inevitable challenge of aging stars retiring. The race for playoff contention intensifies as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the standings.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a precarious position, just two points out of the final Wild Card postseason spot in the Eastern Conference
  2. Tonight, they battle the division rival Tampa Bay Lightning from Amalie Arena
  3. There are several other games on the schedule that carry heavy Stanley Cup Playoffs implications for the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings enforcers Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

Bottom Line: The Red Wings need points

There is no doubt that the Red Wings have to start compiling points in the standings if they have any intention of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring, and they have the chance to do so against a division rival that they’ve already beaten twice this season.

Tonight’s game will start at 7:30 PM with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup: Game 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

0
A.J. Hinch is already mixing things up with the Detroit Tigers starting lineup.
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons G Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

0
Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season is just the latest bad news for the Pistons.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers P Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth After Rough Outing vs. White Sox

0
Kenta Maeda Speaks the Truth after a poor performance in his debut with Tigers.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/26/24

0
Review our rooting guide for tomorrow evening and the critical matchup in the nation's capital city, a critical game for the Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push.
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

0
Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie to Multi-Year Contract.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions Trade Jared Goff to Washington Commanders, Acquire No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions trade Jared Goff to move WAY up in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Read more

Former Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Police [Video]

W.G. Brady -
Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more

Detroit Lions Named as Landing Spot for Stephon Gilmore

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have been named as the top landing spot for the No. 2 remaining free agent.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.