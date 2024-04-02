fb
Detroit Tigers C Carson Kelly following 5-0 win over Mets: 'We're never out of it'

Detroit Tigers C Carson Kelly is starting off HOT!

Dylan Larkin full of praise after 'desperately needed' victory vs. Lightning

Stayin' alive: Dylan Larkin full of praise for Detroit Red Wings teammates after a huge win over Tampa Bay.

Derek Lalonde admits he is 'proud' of Detroit Red Wings after crucial 4-2 win

Major victory: Derek Lalonde admits feelings of pride after the Detroit Red Wings secure two valuable points over Tampa Bay.
W.G. Brady

No, the Detroit Lions DID NOT Draft the Wrong Tennessee Quarterback!

One writer believes the Detroit Lions should have passed on Hendon Hooker for Joe Milton

A recent article by a local writer has stirred up some controversy by asserting that Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes made a mistake in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Hendon Hooker. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports claims that the Lions picked the wrong Tennessee quarterback and should have waited to draft Joe Milton in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mike is certainly entitled to his opinion, but I’m afraid I have to disagree with him.

The Case Against Joe Milton

Payton argues that Milton would be a better fit for the Lions due to his youth, superior arm strength, and athleticism. He describes Milton as a “ball of clay” that merely requires the right coaching to excel. However, this opinion overlooks a crucial aspect of Milton’s game: his accuracy. Even under the guidance of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Milton struggled to develop into an accurate passer. Despite possessing a formidable arm, Milton’s lack of precision on vertical passes and essential NFL routes is a significant concern.

The Defense of Hendon Hooker

As a die-hard Michigan football fan, I have always supported Joe Milton. Yet, it’s clear that his arm strength alone is not enough to guarantee success in the NFL. Accuracy is a non-negotiable skill for quarterbacks at the professional level, and Milton’s shortcomings in this area cannot be overlooked.

Regarding Hooker, I believe the Lions’ intention in drafting him was not to find a replacement for Jared Goff but rather to secure a reliable backup. Hooker’s skill set aligns with the Lions’ current strategy, and selecting Joe Milton would have been an unnecessary gamble for a team aiming to contend for a Super Bowl.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. A local writer suggests the Detroit Lions should have drafted Joe Milton instead of Hendon Hooker.
  2. Milton’s lack of accuracy is a significant concern despite his strong arm.
  3. Hooker is seen as a strategic choice for the Lions, fitting their current needs and goals.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions did not err in their decision to draft Hendon Hooker. His selection is a strategic move that supports the team’s immediate goals, whereas opting for Joe Milton would have introduced unwarranted risk without a clear path to improvement in the essential area of accuracy. Trust in Brad Holmes!

Matthew Stafford jokes about losing to Detroit Lions in playoffs

Matthew Stafford jokes about losing to Detroit Lions during a dedication of a new SAY Detroit Play Center.
Michigan Basketball Loses Longtime 4-Star Recruit

The bad news just keeps coming for the Michigan Basketball program.
Cameron Sutton Mugshot Released After He Turns Himself In

The Cameron Sutton Mugshot has emerged on social media.
Michigan Basketball introduces new head coach Dusty May

Welcome aboard: Michigan Basketball introduces new head coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor this afternoon.
Dan Campbell Explains What Cameron Sutton Release Means for Detroit Lions

Find out What What Cameron Sutton Release Means for Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

