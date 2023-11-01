Nov. 1 NHL Playoff Projections Spell Terror For Detroit Red Wings

Heading into the 2023-24 NHL season, the hope was that when all was said and done, the Detroit Red Wings would find a way to sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through 10 games, the Red Wings are currently 6-3-1, and as it stands, they are in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with 13 points. Despite their solid start, The Athletic's Nov. 1 NHL Playoff Projections don't predict good things for the Red Wings moving forward.

NHL Playoff Projections

From The Athletic:

The projections are based on 50,000 simulations of the remainder of the season, which factors in each team’s projected strength, current health and strength of schedule (which includes opponent strength, venue and rest). Each team’s projected strength is based on the projected value of the players on its roster, which is based on their Offensive and Defensive Rating.

Why it Matters

Though 10 games, the Red Wings have 13 points. This means they are currently at a pace to score 106.6 points on the season, which would certainly result in a berth in the 2023-24 NHL Playoffs. As you can see above, The Athletic's model believes the Red Wings will finish the season with just 85 points, which would give them a 16% chance of making the playoffs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Keep Up The Pace

The Detroit Red Wings have displayed promise in the early stages of the season, raising hopes of a playoff appearance. However, The Athletic's NHL Playoff Projections, derived from a comprehensive simulation model, cast significant doubt on this possibility, forecasting a less optimistic outcome. Because of this, it is ultra-important that the Red Wings continue to rack up as many points as they can as the season goes on.