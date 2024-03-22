fb
W.G. Brady

Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time Released

College Sports

Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament witnessed a remarkable upset as the No. 14 seed Oakland University Golden Grizzlies triumphed over No. 3 seed Kentucky with an 80-76 victory in the Round of 64. Jack Gohlke, emerging as a tournament sensation, came off the bench to score 32 points, including an impressive 10 three-point shots, solidifying his place in tournament history. Just moments ago, the tip-off time for the Golden Grizzlies Round of 32 matchup vs. North Carolina State was revealed.

Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time

Upcoming Matchup Details

With their sights set on advancing further, the Golden Grizzlies are now preparing to face the No. 11 seed North Carolina State, who secured their spot by defeating No. 6 Texas Tech. The highly anticipated game between Oakland and North Carolina State is scheduled for Saturday, with a tip-off time of 7:10 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action live on TBS/truTV, as both teams vie for a chance to continue their journey in the tournament.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Oakland University stuns Kentucky in a thrilling 80-76 upset.
  2. Jack Gohlke shines with 32 points and 10 three-pointers.
  3. The Golden Grizzlies set to face North Carolina State on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV.
Oakland University Basketball

Bottom Line

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies are riding high on their stunning victory over Kentucky and are gearing up for their next challenge against North Carolina State. With the game time now set, both teams are ready to battle it out on the court in what promises to be an exciting continuation of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

