41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...

Oakland University’s Greg Kampe on social injustice: ‘It’s time to show our work’

College Sports
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On May 25th, yet another black man was murdered at the hands of a white police officer. That man was George Floyd and the murderer is former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and he will eventually have to answer for why he chose to put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, causing him to die.

Ever since Floyd’s death went public, many in the sports world have released statements condemning what is going on in our country regarding social injustice and police brutality.

On Tuesday, Oakland University head basketball coach Greg Kampe, who is one of the most respected college basketball coaches in the Nation, released a video statement explaining how he lived through the riots in 1968 and now, over 50 years later, very little has changed.

In the video below, Kampe talks about how his high school math teacher used to give one-question tests and it was possible to get the right answer and fail while getting the wrong answer and receiving an A. The reason being is that Kampe’s math teacher graded based on “showing work.” If you could show your work, it proved that you understood the concept being taught.

Kampe says that it is time to show our work when it comes to social injustice and that is exactly what he plans to do with his players moving forward.

Thanks for being awesome, coach! You (and your teacher) are correct, it is time to show our work!

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

New Red Wings alternate concept jerseys inspired by Detroit Falcons [Photos]

Arnold Powell - 0
As noted by Lucas Daitchman in his tweet, the Detroit Red Wings do not need to change anything about their home and away jerseys. That...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin releases statement

Arnold Powell - 0
Just over a week ago, yet another unarmed black man was murdered at the hands of a police officer. That unarmed man was George...
Read more
College Sports

Oakland University’s Greg Kampe on social injustice: ‘It’s time to show our work’

Don Drysdale - 0
On May 25th, yet another black man was murdered at the hands of a white police officer. That man was George Floyd and the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions/Michigan concept helmet is perfection…for the right person [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are one to browse Twitter on a regular basis and follow a ton of sports fans, you are sure to come across...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Concept Michigan Football helmets put modern twists on classic design

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only are the Michigan Wolverines the winningest program in college football history, but their uniforms and helmet designs are among the greatest of...
Read more
College Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Isaiah Livers participate in Ann Arbor protest

Michael Whitaker - 0
A peaceful protest took place in Ann Arbor earlier today, and featured some prominent members of the University of Michigan sports scene. Head football coach...
Read more
College Sports

5 Reasons why we can ALL hate the Ohio State Buckeyes

Arnold Powell - 0
This is Detroit Sports Nation and whether you are a fan of the Maize and Blue or the Green and White, we can all...
Read more
College Sports

Top 10 greatest Michigan Football players of all-time

AJ Reilly - 0
The University of Michigan is currently the winningest college football program ever. Since being established in 1927, the Wolverines have compiled a staggering 962 wins...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.