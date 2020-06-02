Oakland University’s Greg Kampe on social injustice: ‘It’s time to show our work’

On May 25th, yet another black man was murdered at the hands of a white police officer. That man was George Floyd and the murderer is former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and he will eventually have to answer for why he chose to put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, causing him to die.

Ever since Floyd’s death went public, many in the sports world have released statements condemning what is going on in our country regarding social injustice and police brutality.

On Tuesday, Oakland University head basketball coach Greg Kampe, who is one of the most respected college basketball coaches in the Nation, released a video statement explaining how he lived through the riots in 1968 and now, over 50 years later, very little has changed.

In the video below, Kampe talks about how his high school math teacher used to give one-question tests and it was possible to get the right answer and fail while getting the wrong answer and receiving an A. The reason being is that Kampe’s math teacher graded based on “showing work.” If you could show your work, it proved that you understood the concept being taught.

Kampe says that it is time to show our work when it comes to social injustice and that is exactly what he plans to do with his players moving forward.

Thanks for being awesome, coach! You (and your teacher) are correct, it is time to show our work!

I’ve been struggling to verbalize my thoughts. A tweet, a statement, a quote – I feel as though nothing I say could do justice for what’s been taking place in our society for far too long. I’m sharing an excerpt from an upcoming podcast that expresses how I feel. pic.twitter.com/DoiJ6j6KXq — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) June 3, 2020