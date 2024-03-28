Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe are heading to the Final Four after all

In an exciting turn of events for Oakland University Basketball, Jack Gohlke and head coach Greg Kampe are headed to the Final Four. According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Gohlke will be showcasing his skills in the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game, while Kampe will take the helm as a coach for one of the All-Star teams.

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe are going to the Final Four. Gohlke’s in the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game; Kampe’s coaching the All-Stars. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 28, 2024

The Golden Grizzlies Shock The World

The Golden Grizzlies have had a remarkable journey this season, culminating in a conference title win that earned them the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They then proceeded to stun the world by defeating No. 3 Kentucky in the Round of 64. In that game, Gohlke emerged as an NCAA Tournament legend, sinking an impressive 10 three-point shots.

End of the Road

Despite their incredible run, Oakland’s journey came to an end in a heart-wrenching overtime loss to No. 11 North Carolina State, just shy of the Sweet 16. However, the achievements of Gohlke and Kampe have not gone unnoticed. Kampe, who has dedicated 40 years to coaching at Oakland University, finally savored an NCAA Tournament win, a milestone that has been long awaited and is a testament to his perseverance and leadership.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jack Gohlke will participate in the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game at the Final Four. Greg Kampe, head coach of Oakland University, will coach one of the All-Star teams. The Golden Grizzlies had a memorable NCAA Tournament run, including a stunning victory over Kentucky.

The Bottom Line

As they prepare for the Final Four festivities, both Gohlke and Kampe carry with them the pride and support of the Oakland University community. Their accomplishments this season have not only brought excitement to the basketball program but have also etched their names in the annals of the university’s sports history.