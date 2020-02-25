34.5 F
Detroit Lions News

Official: Detroit Lions release DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions News

Official: Detroit Lions release DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

Arnold Powell

What has already been reported has now become official as the Detroit Lions just announced that they have released Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison.

Harrison, who had just signed a contract extension with the Lions prior to the 2019 season, becomes a free agent and is able to sign with any team immediately.

After coming to the Lions via trade midway through the 2018 season, Snacks immediately improved the run defense and he hope was that would continue into the 2019 season and beyond.

Unfortunately, Harrison struggled in 2019 as he dealt with various injuries.

