One Detroit Lions player who could ‘make-or-break’ the 2022 season

We are just seven days away from the 2022 regular season and our Detroit Lions are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1.

After winning just three games (3-13-1) in 2021, many believe the Lions will make a huge jump in their second year under head coach Dan Campbell but in order to do so, a lot of things are going to have to go right.

Arguably the most important factor for the Lions winning a lot of football games in 2022 is quarterback, Jared Goff.

Detroit Lions player who could 'make-or-break' the 2022 season

Following the 2020 season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks and many believed Goff was just going to be a “bridge” until the Lions could find their QB of the future.

But according to GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, that was not the case then and it is not the case now, though they have been clear that Goff is going to have to raise his game to a new level in 2022.

How important is Jared Goff? Well, Mike Clay of ESPN just included Goff as a “Make-or-break player who will decide the 2022 season.”

Detroit’s defense may be a problem, but Goff has no excuse in terms of offensive support, as DJ Chark and rookie Jameson Williams (who begins on the NFI list as he rehabs his torn ACL) were added to a unit that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and an elite O-line.

Clay hit the nail right on the head as Jared Goff has no excuses in 2022 as he has plenty of talent around him on the offensive side of the ball.