Detroit Lions open as underdog for Week 1 matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 2022 NFL schedule has been revealed and we now know the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Not surprisingly, Draft Kings already has the odds listed for the game and the Lions have opened as a 4-point home underdog against the Eagles.
The over/under is currently set at 46.5.
Nation, are you planning to put a few bucks on the Lions in Week 1, or are you planning to take the wait-and-see approach?
@DKSportsbook Currently has the Detroit Lions listed as a 4-point home underdog vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. #OnePride
— DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 12, 2022
Here is the full schedule
Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders
Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 – at New England Patriots
Week 6 – BYE WEEK
Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys
Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 9 – vs. Green Bay
Week 10 – at Chicago Bears
Week 11 – at New York Giants
Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 15 – at New York Jets
Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve)
Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day)
Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers
