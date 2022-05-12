in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions open as underdog for Week 1 matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were a playoff team in 2021

The 2022 NFL schedule has been revealed and we now know the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Not surprisingly, Draft Kings already has the odds listed for the game and the Lions have opened as a 4-point home underdog against the Eagles.

The over/under is currently set at 46.5.

Nation, are you planning to put a few bucks on the Lions in Week 1, or are you planning to take the wait-and-see approach?

Here is the full schedule

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles 
Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders 
Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings 
Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks 
Week 5 – at New England Patriots 
Week 6 – BYE WEEK
Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys 
Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins 
Week 9 – vs. Green Bay 
Week 10 – at Chicago Bears 
Week 11 – at New York Giants 
Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 
Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings 
Week 15 – at New York Jets
Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve)
Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day) 
Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers 

