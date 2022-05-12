Detroit Lions open as underdog for Week 1 matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 2022 NFL schedule has been revealed and we now know the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Not surprisingly, Draft Kings already has the odds listed for the game and the Lions have opened as a 4-point home underdog against the Eagles.

The over/under is currently set at 46.5.

Nation, are you planning to put a few bucks on the Lions in Week 1, or are you planning to take the wait-and-see approach?

@DKSportsbook Currently has the Detroit Lions listed as a 4-point home underdog vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. #OnePride — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 12, 2022

Here is the full schedule

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders

Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 – at New England Patriots

Week 6 – BYE WEEK

Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys

Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9 – vs. Green Bay

Week 10 – at Chicago Bears

Week 11 – at New York Giants

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – at New York Jets

Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve)

Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day)

Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers