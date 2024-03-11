Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!

Open Letter to Tom Gores

Dear Tom Gores:

I am writing on behalf of Detroit Pistons fans across the country, and I am not here to exchange pleasantries. The situation with the Pistons under Troy Weaver‘s leadership is a disgrace, and it’s time for you to act decisively.

Since your appointment of Weaver on June 18, 2020, the Pistons have been a laughingstock, with a pitiful record of 50-177 (.220 winning percentage). This is unacceptable for a team with a proud history of contending for and winning NBA Championships. The 2023-24 season has been a complete disaster, including an NBA record 28 consecutive losses. It’s clear that Weaver is incapable of turning this team around.

Adding insult to injury, Weaver’s recent behavior is inexcusable. Threatening a fan who was heckling him is not the behavior we expect from someone in his position. On behalf of Pistons fans everywhere, I demand that you fire Troy Weaver immediately. We cannot afford to wait any longer for this change to be made. The team needs new leadership, and it needs it now.

I expect… NO, I DEMAND you make this decision before the Pistons take the court on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit deserves better, and as the owner, it’s your responsibility to deliver.

Sincerely,

Detroit Pistons fans