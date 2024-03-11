Search

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Lands on ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Players of 2024 List

One Detroit Tigers player has landed on ESPN's Top 100 MLB Players of 2024 list. Did anyone get snubbed?

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Josh Reynolds

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Find out our prediction for WR Josh Reynolds. Do you think the Lions will re-sign him?

Detroit Lions re-sign Graham Glasgow

BREAKING! The Detroit Lions have re-signed Graham Glasgow to a multi-year deal!
W.G. Brady

Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!

Pistons Analysis and Opinion

Open Letter to Tom Gores

Detroit Pistons fans blast Tom Gores Open Letter to Tom Gores

Dear Tom Gores:

I am writing on behalf of Detroit Pistons fans across the country, and I am not here to exchange pleasantries. The situation with the Pistons under Troy Weaver‘s leadership is a disgrace, and it’s time for you to act decisively.

Since your appointment of Weaver on June 18, 2020, the Pistons have been a laughingstock, with a pitiful record of 50-177 (.220 winning percentage). This is unacceptable for a team with a proud history of contending for and winning NBA Championships. The 2023-24 season has been a complete disaster, including an NBA record 28 consecutive losses. It’s clear that Weaver is incapable of turning this team around.

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver

Adding insult to injury, Weaver’s recent behavior is inexcusable. Threatening a fan who was heckling him is not the behavior we expect from someone in his position. On behalf of Pistons fans everywhere, I demand that you fire Troy Weaver immediately. We cannot afford to wait any longer for this change to be made. The team needs new leadership, and it needs it now.

I expect… NO, I DEMAND you make this decision before the Pistons take the court on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit deserves better, and as the owner, it’s your responsibility to deliver.

Sincerely,

Detroit Pistons fans

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

W.G. Brady -
W.G. Brady -
W.G. Brady -
