Oregon fan trolls Deion Sanders with risqué sign [Photo]

Heading into Saturday's game between Oregon and Colorado, all of the attention was being given to the Buffaloes, and their head coach, Deion Sanders. After going 3-0 to open up the 2023 season, Sanders had his team sitting at No. 19 in the rankings. With that being said, anyone with a clue about the game of football knew that Oregon was about to give Colorado a whooping they would not forget for a very long time.

What Happened In The Game?

Oregon ended up stomping Colorado 42-6, but to be honest, the game has not even been that close. In fact, the Ducks had 438 total yards to just 38 for the Buffaloes. (It ended up being 522-199).

Low Blow by a Ducks Fan?

As you can see in the photo below, one Oregon fan thought it would be appropriate to troll Deion with a sign that poked fun at Sanders only having eight toes.

Bottom Line: Over the Line?

Did this sign cross the line? Personally, I would not hold up a sign poking fun at another man who lost body parts due to a serious health concern. With that being said, I have certainly seen much worse than this over the years.

