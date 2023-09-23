Pat McAfee predicts MAJOR upset in Big Ten

Pat McAfee, the renowned host of College GameDay, has made a prediction that's sending shockwaves through the college football world. McAfee firmly believes that a major upset is in the cards for the Big Ten conference, and it revolves around the clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers Aims to Spoil Michigan's Dominance

In recent years, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have emerged as a thorn in the side of the Michigan Wolverines. Their unique style of play has posed challenges to Michigan's dominance, and Pat McAfee has taken notice. Despite the Michigan Wolverines being ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation and boasting an impressive 85% chance of victory according to ESPN's FPI, McAfee is going out on a limb. On College GameDay, he predicted that Rutgers would pull off a stunning upset on the road.

How it's Looking So Far

Rutgers went straight down the field on their first possession and scored on a long TD to go up 7-0. But Michigan stormed back and the Wolverines currently hold a 14-7 lead at halftime.

McAfee's prediction comes at a time when both teams are undefeated, adding even more intrigue to the matchup. While Michigan fans may have confidence in their team, there are lingering concerns after a lackluster performance against Bowling Green in the previous week. The Scarlet Knights, with their determined style of play, could pose a significant challenge to the Wolverines, potentially altering the course of the Big Ten conference.

Bottom Line – McAfee's Bold Call

Predictions often stir up debates and excitement. Pat McAfee's bold call for a Rutgers Scarlet Knights upset against the Michigan Wolverines is no exception. While statistics and rankings suggest a different outcome, McAfee's confidence in Rutgers adds a layer of intrigue to this Big Ten matchup.