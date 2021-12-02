sad lions fans

Pat McAfee rips Detroit Lions after they break 15-year record

by

Breaking records is fun. Unless that record has to do with your team sucking.

Well, unfortunately, the record our Detroit Lions just broke is because their offense has been extremely bad over the past 15 games.

On Thursday, Pat McAfee pointed out on his show that the Lions have broken the record (over the past 15 seasons) for the most consecutive games scoring fewer than 20 points.

Take a listen, this is pretty sad.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.