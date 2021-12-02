Pat McAfee rips Detroit Lions after they break 15-year record

Breaking records is fun. Unless that record has to do with your team sucking.

Well, unfortunately, the record our Detroit Lions just broke is because their offense has been extremely bad over the past 15 games.

On Thursday, Pat McAfee pointed out on his show that the Lions have broken the record (over the past 15 seasons) for the most consecutive games scoring fewer than 20 points.

Take a listen, this is pretty sad.

The Detroit Lions have broken the record for most consecutive games scoring fewer than 20 points. CONGRATS LIONS 👏👏#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #OnePride pic.twitter.com/CC3Vnt7BHP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2021