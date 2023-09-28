Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Photo of Detroit Lions DT Benito Jones wearing questionable outfit to Lambeau Field goes viral

WARNING: YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO UNSEE THIS!

Photo of Detroit Lions DT Benito Jones wearing questionable outfit to Lambeau Field goes viral

Benito Jones, what are you wearing?!?!

The Detroit Lions have arrived at Labeau Field for their Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, and as usual, the majority of players walked off the bus looking respectable. But the outfit Lions DT Benito Jones decided to rock has left many wondering if he lost a bet.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

What Did Benito Jones Wear?

Folks, rather than trying to describe what Jones wore to Thursday's game, we will just let you take a look for yourselves.

WARNING: YOU CANNOT UNSEE WHAT YOU ARE ABOUT TO SEE!

How to Watch Tonight's Game

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream tonight's game:

  • What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
  • Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Television: FOX (if you are in local Detroit and Green Bay)
  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
  • Television Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
  • Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang
  • Point Spread: Detroit Lions by -2
  • Over/Under: 46

