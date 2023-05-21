The anticipation for the upcoming NFL season grows as the Detroit Lions rookies made their mark at the prestigious Panini America Rookie Premiere. The event, which took place over the weekend, provided a platform for the league's newest stars to showcase their talent and don their new team uniforms for the very first time. Among the Lions' impressive rookie class, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Hendon Hooker stood out, exuding a sense of pride and excitement as they proudly wore the Honolulu Blue and Silver.

Photos emerge of Jahmyr Gibbs, other Detroit Lions rookies in full uniform

Here is a photo of Gibbs, LaPorta, and Hooker in their new Lions' jerseys, Via Brad Galli.

A Promising Backfield: Jahmyr Gibbs Rocks No. 26

Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented running back out of Georgia Tech, made an immediate impression at the Rookie Premiere. Clad in the iconic No. 26, Gibbs showcased the confidence and skills that earned him recognition as one of the most electrifying playmakers in college football. With his explosive speed and elusive moves, Gibbs promises to bring an exciting dimension to the Lions' backfield. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness his dynamic abilities on the field as he dons the Honolulu Blue and Silver.

Tight End Talent: Sam LaPorta Shines in No. 87

Sam LaPorta, the highly touted tight end from the University of Iowa, embraced his new role as a Detroit Lion at the Rookie Premiere. Decked out in the distinguished No. 87 jersey, LaPorta exuded confidence and potential as he took the stage. Known for his reliable hands and exceptional route-running skills, LaPorta is poised to make an impact in the Lions' passing game. With his imposing size and athleticism, he adds another weapon to the team's offensive arsenal, offering quarterback Jared Goff a reliable target downfield.

Quarterback of the Future: Hendon Hooker Flaunts No. 12

Hendon Hooker, the talented quarterback out of Tennessee, made his presence felt as he proudly showcased his No. 12 Lions jersey. Hooker radiated a sense of determination and poise during his time in college, and with his strong arm, mobility, and ability to make quick decisions, Hooker brings a new dimension to the Lions' quarterback room. As he develops under the guidance of veteran signal-caller Jared Goff, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his growth and potential impact on the field.