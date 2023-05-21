Detroit Lions to sign Make-A-Wish kid Caden Bowyer to contract [Video]

In a heartwarming event at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, the Detroit Lions, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granted the wish of 15-year-old cancer survivor Caden Bowyer. Caden, a dedicated Lions fan, was recognized at the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation Michigan's 2023 Wish Ball Grand Rapids.' Lions legend Barry Sanders and GM Brad Holmes surprised Caden with a video message, revealing that he would be signed to a one-day contract, officially becoming a member of the team.

Here is the video of Barry Sanders and Brad Holmes breaking the news to Bowyer.

The Lions' decision to sign Bowyer to a one-day contract not only fulfilled the dreams of a young fan but also exemplified the team's commitment to making a positive impact. This heartwarming gesture showcases the power of compassion and generosity in spreading joy and strength to individuals facing challenging circumstances. The Lions' involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation serves as a reminder of the immense potential for sports organizations to inspire hope and make a difference in the lives of their fans.