Isaiah Stewart limped into the locker room after this: pic.twitter.com/HgV5I0d26R — 🍲Beef Stew Fan Club🍲 (@StewFanClub) November 15, 2022

During the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons’ contest against the Toronto Raptors, center Isaiah Stewart limped to the locker room under his own power. Stewart appeared to be injured after trying to save a ball that was going out of bounds.

Stewart was effective in his 12 minutes of action, posting 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Featured Videos



UPDATE:

Per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Stewart has suffered a foot sprain and will not return to the game.