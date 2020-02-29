Pistons end losing skid at seven, defeat the Phoenix Suns on the road

The Detroit Pistons (20-41) defeated the Phoenix Suns (24-36) on the road 113-111. The Pistons came into this game losing seven straight before taking down the Suns in a nail-biter. The Pistons opened the first quarter on a 9-2 run and led at the end of the first quarter 29-24. The Suns came back in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime. The Pistons blew a 12 point lead in the fourth quarter, but Derrick Rose iced the game by scoring on a floater with 9.6 seconds remaining and the Pistons were able to narrowly escape a late comeback by the Suns.

Pistons’ guard Bruce Brown Jr. (left knee) did not suit up for the Pistons tonight. Brown was considered questionable leading up to tonight’s game, so there’s still a chance Brown can suit up against the Sacramento Kings this Sunday. Luke Kennard (knee) and Blake Griffin (knee) also did not play tonight due to injuries. Kennard is expected to be back before the season ends but Griffin is done for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his knee.

Derrick Rose led the way for the Pistons by scoring a game-high 31 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor. Rose’s 31 points tied his season-high in the scoring department. Christian Wood and Brandon Knight each scored 19 points in a winning effort.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker led the charge for the Suns. Booker finished tonight’s game with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Suns’ second-year big man Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pistons have tomorrow off but will return to action this Sunday on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 6 PM.