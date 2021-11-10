Pittsburgh Steelers release initial Injury Report for Week 10 matchup vs. Detroit Lions

This coming Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to move to 6-3 on the season when they host the winless Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Just moments ago, the Steelers released their initial Injury Report for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions.

Wednesday, November 10
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) – DNP
WR Chase Claypool (Toe) – DNP
LB Robert Spillane (Ankle) – Full
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) – Limited
DT Isaiah Buggs (Hip) – Full
DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) – Full

* *The Steelers did not practice (walk-thru) on 11/10. The report above is an estimate.*

