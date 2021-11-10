Pittsburgh Steelers release initial Injury Report for Week 10 matchup vs. Detroit Lions

This coming Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to move to 6-3 on the season when they host the winless Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Just moments ago, the Steelers released their initial Injury Report for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions.

Wednesday, November 10

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) – DNP

WR Chase Claypool (Toe) – DNP

LB Robert Spillane (Ankle) – Full

TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) – Limited

DT Isaiah Buggs (Hip) – Full

DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) – Full

* *The Steelers did not practice (walk-thru) on 11/10. The report above is an estimate.*