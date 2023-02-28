Player to Watch: David Perron Leads Detroit Red Wings in Must-Win Game Against Ottawa Senators

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Ottawa Senators in what is Detroit’s biggest game of the season tonight with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is Detroit’s fourth and final matchup against the Senators this season with the Senators winning the first matchup in Detroit 6-3 and last night’s matchup 6-2, Detroit won the middle matchup in Detroit 4-2.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: David Perron

Perron enters tonight’s big matchup with Ottawa as the veteran leader for Detroit having played in 1032 career games. He is no stranger to big games, either, playing in 104 playoff games and appearing in two Stanley Cup finals in back-to-back years in 2017-18 with Vegas and 2018-19 with St. Louis.

Perron this season with the Red Wings has played in all 59 of the Wings' games, scoring 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points. In the last three games, Perron has managed three points coming on a goal and two assists.

Perron ranks tied for third on the team in goals.

Perron ranks fifth on the team in assists.

Perron ranks tied for third on the team in points.

Perron tonight will play on the first line alongside Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. He is also expected to play on the first power play unit alongside Bertuzzi, Larkin, Robby Fabbri, and Filip Hronek.

Perron has four power play goals this season.

Perron has 12 power play assists this season.

Perron has 16 power play points this season.

Perron has 75 power play goals in his career.

Perron has 143 power play assists in his career.

Perron has 218 career power play points in his career.

Perron’s numbers against the Senators.

In his career against the Senators, Perron has played in 20 games scoring six goals and eight assists for 14 career points. This season against Ottawa, Perron has scored a goal and added an assist for two points with the goal coming in last night’s matchup.

Wrap Up

After last night’s loss, tonight’s game is the biggest game of the season. It is an absolute must-win for the Red Wings. With a loss tonight, the Red Wings could possibly turn to sellers on Friday’s trade deadline. With a win, the Red Wings are still in this race.

Detroit currently sits three points back of Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot with Pittsburgh taking on Nashville tonight. With their win last night, Ottawa has climbed back into the playoff race and now sits two points behind Detroit. The Red Wings better come out ready to play tonight and treat this as a playoff game because almost every game the rest of the way will be a playoff game for them.