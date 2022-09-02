On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there have already been a couple of changes, including signing backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld and claiming nose tackle, Benito Jones off waivers.
There is no question about it that the Lions still have a ways to go before they are in a position to truly contend for a Super Bowl, but their overall roster is certainly improved from just one season ago.
Positional grades for the 2022 Detroit Lions
Here are the Detroit Lions’ initial positional grades for the 2022 season.
Note: Grades are based on the current 53-man roster and they do not include those out with injuries.
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff
Nate Sudfeld
GRADE: C
I do believe that Jared Goff is going to have a career season, so this grade could go up!
Running Backs (3)
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
GRADE: B
If D’Andre Swift can stay healthy… If D’Andre Swift can stay healthy…
Wide Receivers (5)
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
This group certainly looks much better than it did a year ago. Just wait until Jameson Williams is healthy.
GRADE: B-
Tight Ends (4)
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
James Mitchell
GRADE: C+
Hockenson gets a B- in my book but the rest of the Lions’ tight ends have a ton to prove.
Offensive Linemen (9)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg
GRADE: A
From top to bottom, the Detroit Lions just may have the best offensive line in the NFL.
Defensive Line (Interior) (6)
Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Levi Onwuzurike
Demetrius Taylor
Benito Jones
GRADE: D+
I expect great things from Alim McNeill in 2022 but nobody else really stands out to me.
Edge Rushers (5)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky
GRADE: C+
By the end of the season, Aidan Hutchinson alone may be enough to bump this grade up a notch.
Linebackers (5)
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Josh Woods
Chris Board
GRADE: D+
Look out for Derrick Barnes to make a big impact in 2022 but until I see it, I cannot go higher than a D+
Cornerbacks (6)
Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Chase Lucas
Mike Hughes
Bobby Price
GRADE: D+
How good will Jeff Okudah be? How good will Will Harris be in his first full season at cornerback? Can Oruwariye have another solid season? Too many question marks for me.
Safeties (5)
Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
JuJu Hughes
Kerby Joseph
GRADE: C
I love me some Tracy Walker but the Lions are going to need another one of these guys to step up.
Special Teams (3)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)
GRADE: B
Jack Fox is the GOAT but Austin Seibert will have to prove himself.
Nation, do you agree with these initial grades for the 2022 Detroit Lions?