On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there have already been a couple of changes, including signing backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld and claiming nose tackle, Benito Jones off waivers.

There is no question about it that the Lions still have a ways to go before they are in a position to truly contend for a Super Bowl, but their overall roster is certainly improved from just one season ago.

Positional grades for the 2022 Detroit Lions

Here are the Detroit Lions’ initial positional grades for the 2022 season.

Note: Grades are based on the current 53-man roster and they do not include those out with injuries.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Nate Sudfeld

GRADE: C

I do believe that Jared Goff is going to have a career season, so this grade could go up!

Running Backs (3)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

GRADE: B

If D’Andre Swift can stay healthy… If D’Andre Swift can stay healthy…

Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

This group certainly looks much better than it did a year ago. Just wait until Jameson Williams is healthy.

GRADE: B-

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

GRADE: C+

Hockenson gets a B- in my book but the rest of the Lions’ tight ends have a ton to prove.

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

GRADE: A

From top to bottom, the Detroit Lions just may have the best offensive line in the NFL.

Defensive Line (Interior) (6)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Benito Jones

GRADE: D+

I expect great things from Alim McNeill in 2022 but nobody else really stands out to me.

Edge Rushers (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

GRADE: C+

By the end of the season, Aidan Hutchinson alone may be enough to bump this grade up a notch.

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Josh Woods

Chris Board

GRADE: D+

Look out for Derrick Barnes to make a big impact in 2022 but until I see it, I cannot go higher than a D+

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Mike Hughes

Bobby Price

GRADE: D+

How good will Jeff Okudah be? How good will Will Harris be in his first full season at cornerback? Can Oruwariye have another solid season? Too many question marks for me.

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

Kerby Joseph

GRADE: C

I love me some Tracy Walker but the Lions are going to need another one of these guys to step up.

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)

GRADE: B

Jack Fox is the GOAT but Austin Seibert will have to prove himself.