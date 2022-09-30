Prayers flood in as Tua Tagovailoa is taken off field on stretcher [Video]

UPDATE:

According to reports, Tua Tagovailoa has suffered head and neck injuries and he has been taken to a Level 1 trauma center in Cincinnati. On the telecast, it was reported that he was conscious when he left the stadium.

#Dolphins saying QB Tua Tagovailoa has head and neck injuries. Obviously ruled out for the rest of the game. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 30, 2022

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa?

On Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what looks to be a serious injury involving his head as he was slammed to the ground.

Here is the video of the play.

Watch at your own risk. Tua Tagovailoa goes down with a serious injury. Prayers up for tua. pic.twitter.com/PIaaolEoys — All Out Sports (@AllOutSportsPod) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is down after landing hard. Head, back. Everything. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

Following the injury, Tagovailoa was put on a stabilizing board and taken off on a stretcher.

Tua Tagovailoa is going to be put on a stabilizing board and will be taken off on a stretcher. This is awful. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

The following shot was shown on the telecast as Al Michael’s noted that the broadcasts medical expert said Tagovailoa’s fingers moving into a “fencing” position after hitting the ground was a “neurological response to head trauma.”

After the dolphins mistreated Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury last week, this happens this week. This is why the NFL has protocols that takes the decisions out of the players hands. Some players will put their life in danger for the team. Bad look for the dolphins. Prayers for Tua. pic.twitter.com/W1h4ZRSNkA — Gnome Army (@ryan_itsyaboi) September 30, 2022

Following the injury, the prayers started rolling in for Tua.

Prayers please for TUA TAGOVAILOA, Dolphins QB was taken out of the Bengals game on a stretcher – with a head injury that looked bad. 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wTK6EsLYQH — Bonnie Bartel Latino (@BonnieBLatino) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa injury at tonight's Miami Dolphins game looks serious. Hope he will be okay.🙏 — Tammy Dzwilewski (@tdzwilewski) September 30, 2022

Please everyone say a prayer for Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the @MiamiDolphins that he is going to be ok. Just taken off the field with a serious head injury. ❤❤🙏🙏🙏 — Judy Maxine 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@JudyMaxB9632935) September 30, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers apparent serious injury while being sacked. The look of his hands in the video does NOT look good. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/ljvBHfg3kb — T. Grant Benson (@GrantB911) September 30, 2022

Less than a week ago, Tagovailoa was forced to leave the Dolphins game when he hit his head after being slammed to the turf. He later returned to that game and the Dolphins said it was a back injury, despite the fact that he was clearly dizzy after the hit.