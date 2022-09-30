Detroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNFL News

Prayers flood in as Tua Tagovailoa is taken off field on stretcher [Video]

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what looks to be a serious injury involving his head as he was slammed to the ground.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher

UPDATE:

According to reports, Tua Tagovailoa has suffered head and neck injuries and he has been taken to a Level 1 trauma center in Cincinnati. On the telecast, it was reported that he was conscious when he left the stadium.

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa?

On Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what looks to be a serious injury involving his head as he was slammed to the ground.

Here is the video of the play.

Following the injury, Tagovailoa was put on a stabilizing board and taken off on a stretcher.

The following shot was shown on the telecast as Al Michael’s noted that the broadcasts medical expert said Tagovailoa’s fingers moving into a “fencing” position after hitting the ground was a “neurological response to head trauma.”

Following the injury, the prayers started rolling in for Tua.

Less than a week ago, Tagovailoa was forced to leave the Dolphins game when he hit his head after being slammed to the turf. He later returned to that game and the Dolphins said it was a back injury, despite the fact that he was clearly dizzy after the hit.



