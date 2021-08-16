Predicting the 4 Detroit Lions players who will be cut by Tuesday

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived cornerback, Alex Brown.

According to NFL rules, the Lions have until Tuesday to get their 90-man roster down to 85, which means four additional players will have to be cut by that deadline.

With Brown already gone, here is who I believe will be the next four players to be cut by Tuesday.

Scott Daly – Long Snapper

Hunter Thedford – Tight End

Evan Boehm – Offensive Line

Damion Ratley – Wide Receiver

Only two more preseason games left until the regular season begins!