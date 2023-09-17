Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 2 matchup vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions defense stepped up in a big way in Week 1. In fact, the defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defense to just 20 points on their home turf. Now, the Lions will have to take on a Seattle Seahawks team that racked up 48 points against them in 2022. Here is what I believe the Lions starting defense will look like on Sunday at Ford Field.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S – Kerby Joseph

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Defense! Defense! Defense!

The projected starting defense for the Lions is poised to play a pivotal role in containing the Seahawks' offensive firepower. With a mix of established talent and emerging stars, including Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris on the edge and a robust secondary, they will be aiming to build on their Week 1 success and thwart the Seahawks' scoring efforts. The Lions' defensive performance will be a critical factor in determining the outcome of this highly anticipated matchup at Ford Field, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if they can replicate their strong start to the season.