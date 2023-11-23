Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 12 matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions starting offense will be missing a key piece on Thanksgiving Day. Here is our prediction for what the starting offense will look like against the Packers.

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 12 matchup vs. Packers

It's Thanksgiving Day, and our Detroit Lions are set to continue their impressive run when they clash with the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. A win here could boost the Lions to an exceptional 9-2 record, keeping them within striking distance, or even tying, the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Playoff chase. For the Lions to secure this key victory, a top-notch offensive performance is essential. Let’s explore the Lions' offensive lineup poised to make a difference in today's game against the Packers.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Dan Campbell Denzel Mims Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Dan Campbell explains why Jameson Williams Detroit Lions starting offense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

  • QB – Jared Goff
  • RB – David Montgomery
  • WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • WR – Josh Reynolds
  • WR – Jameson Williams
  • TE – Sam LaPorta
  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Colby Sorsdal
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Graham Glasgow
  • RT – Penei Sewell

What is New?

As noted, the Detroit Lions' offense is largely in good shape, but they face a notable absence: LG Jonah Jackson is sidelined due to an injury. In Jackson's absence, rookie Colby Sorsdal steps up as the starting left guard in the matchup against the Packers.

Detroit Lions Playoff Tickets Detroit Lions elevate

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' High Stakes Matchup: The Lions are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field, aiming for a win that would elevate their record to an impressive 9-2, keeping them in close competition with the Philadelphia Eagles for a spot in the NFC Playoffs.
  2. Offensive Lineup and Key Changes: The Lions' starting offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff and featuring players like David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown, is poised for a strong performance. Notably, rookie Colby Sorsdal will replace the injured Jonah Jackson as the starting left guard.
  3. Crucial Game for Playoff Aspirations: This matchup is pivotal for the Lions' playoff ambitions. The synergy and effectiveness of their offense, especially with the adjustment in the left guard position, are essential for clinching a notable win against the Packers.

Bottom Line: The Offense Must Do Their Thing

With quarterback Jared Goff at the helm and supported by an impressive group of receivers and linemen, the Detroit Lions are geared up for what could be a dynamic performance. This game represents more than a bid to advance their record to 9-2; it's a pivotal moment when it comes to their position in the NFC Playoff race. The performance and teamwork of their starting offense could play a critical role in achieving a significant victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?