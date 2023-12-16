Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 15 matchup vs. Broncos

The Detroit Lions have not lost back-to-back games in well over a year, but if they want to keep that streak intact, they will have to find a way to beat a red-hot Denver Broncos team on Saturday night at Ford Fied. For that to happen, the Lions offense will have to figure out how to bounce back after an abysmal performance against the Chicago Bears. With that being said, let's take a look at what the Lions starting offense should look like for tonight's game.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Jameson Williams

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What's New

After missing last week's game against the Bears, it appears as if center Frank Ragnow will give it a go on Saturday night against the Broncos. With that being said, he, LT Taylor Decker, and WR Josh Reynolds are all listed as questionable for the game. If all three of those players can suit up, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will have the full starting offense at his disposal against the Broncos.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Maintaining Momentum: The Detroit Lions face the challenge of preserving their impressive streak of not losing back-to-back games in over a year. This Saturday's clash with the Denver Broncos at Ford Field is crucial for maintaining this momentum. Offensive Rebound Needed: Following a lackluster performance against the Chicago Bears, the Lions' offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff and a talented ensemble of skill players like David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds, needs a significant rebound. The return of key players from injuries could be a game-changer. Injury Watch: The potential return of key players like center Frank Ragnow, left tackle Taylor Decker, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who are all listed as questionable, could significantly bolster the Lions' offense. Their presence is pivotal for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to have his best unit on the field.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Time

The Detroit Lions' ability to bounce back from their recent defeat hinges on the performance and health of their starting offense. The anticipated return of key players from injuries could provide the necessary boost for the Lions to overcome the challenge posed by the Broncos. With a complete and healthy offensive lineup, the Lions are well-positioned to execute their game plan effectively, thereby enhancing their chances of sustaining their impressive streak and securing a critical win in their pursuit of playoff contention.