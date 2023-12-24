Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings

In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions will take the field against the Minnesota Vikings with a chance to do something they have not done since the 1993 season, win their division. In order for the Lions to take care of business against the Vikings, the offense will have to play like one of the top five units in the NFL. It all starts with quarterback Jared Goff, who has struggled in the last two meetings against the Vikings defense, which is led by defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Jameson Williams

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What's New?

Thankfully, there are no changes from a week ago as the Lions offense is as healthy as it has been all season. With that being said, let's hope they can remain healthy down the stretch and into the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – A Crucial Test for Lions’ Cohesion and Resilience

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their decisive matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the stage is set for them to potentially end a long-standing division title drought. With a robust and healthy offensive lineup, the team has the tools needed to make a strong statement on the field. The performance of quarterback Jared Goff will be especially scrutinized, given his past difficulties against the Vikings’ defense. This game is not just about winning; it's about proving the team's ability to rise to the occasion under pressure. A victory here would not only mark a historic moment for the franchise but also solidify their status as a formidable force in the NFL playoffs.